Police investigating body inside west Las Vegas condominium

An investigation was underway Monday afternoon after a body was found at a west Las Vegas home.

According to Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, a call of the body came in at 2:37 p.m. in the 7100 block of Pirates Cove Road, just off Antelope Way.

A family requested a welfare check at a condo, police said. Officers found a person who had died inside the home.

Police initially said the death did not appear natural.

