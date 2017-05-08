Baby reportedly attacked by dog in northwest Las Vegas

A baby was rushed to Centennial Hospital on Monday after a reported attack by a dog, police said.

According to Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, a call of the incident came in at 1:13 p.m. in the 9100 block of West Brilliant Prairie Court, which is near North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway.

The 6-month-old child was taken to the hospital. The extent of the child's injuries was not immediately disclosed.

Metro's Abuse and Neglect investigators were called to the scene.

