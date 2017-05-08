Baby mauled by dog in northwest Las Vegas identified

Police closed off a neighborhood on West Brilliance Prairie Court in the Centennial Hills area of northwest Las Vegas on May 8, 2017. (Source: Bryan Moore)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the infant who was mauled by a family dog Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Medical examiners identified the child as Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee, a 6-month-old girl from Las Vegas. The child's cause and manner of death remained pending Tuesday.

According to Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, a call of an attack came in at 1:13 p.m. in the 9100 block of West Brilliant Prairie Court, which is near North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway.

The child was taken to Centennial Hospital. The child later died while in treatment, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

Police said the baby had been playing in a walker near the dog when the canine attacked the baby. The baby's mother was able to stop the attack, but the baby had already suffered significant injuries.

Metro's Abuse and Neglect investigators were called to the scene. Police said it appears to be a "tragic accident" and no criminal charges were anticipated.

Clark County Animal Control Officers took custody of the dog. Police reminded parents, guardians and caretakers to supervise interactions between pets and small children.

