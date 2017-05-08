Baby dies after reported attack by dog in northwest Vegas

Police closed off a neighborhood on West Brilliance Prairie Court in the Centennial Hills area of northwest Las Vegas on May 8, 2017. (Source: Bryan Moore)

A baby who was reportedly attacked by a dog in northwest Las Vegas on Monday died as a result of the incident.

According to Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, a call of an attack came in at 1:13 p.m. in the 9100 block of West Brilliant Prairie Court, which is near North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway.

The 6-month-old child was taken to Centennial Hospital. The child later died while in treatment, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

Metro's Abuse and Neglect investigators were called to the scene.

