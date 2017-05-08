Baby dies after reported attack by dog in northwest Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Strip resort property Saturday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Strip resort property Saturday night.More >
The National Park Service rangers and Nevada Department of Wildlife are searching for a missing young man in the Lake Mead Marina area.More >
The National Park Service rangers and Nevada Department of Wildlife are searching for a missing young man in the Lake Mead Marina area.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved two of their own officers in the northeast part of town Saturday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved two of their own officers in the northeast part of town Saturday night.More >
Authorities are investigating a man's death Saturday afternoon at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.More >
Authorities are investigating a man's death Saturday afternoon at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.More >
A video showing a bus aide slapping a 6-year-old girl with autism has left an Illinois father heartbroken.More >
A video showing a bus aide slapping a 6-year-old girl with autism has left an Illinois father heartbroken.More >
Authorities are searching for a female inmate that walked away from the Jean Conservation Camp 15 miles south of Las Vegas on Friday.More >
Authorities are searching for a female inmate that walked away from the Jean Conservation Camp 15 miles south of Las Vegas on Friday.More >
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.More >
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.More >