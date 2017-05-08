PD: Henderson school substitute under investigation

Police arrested a teacher in March 2017 in an indecency case at Mahlon Brown Junior High School. (FOX5)

Henderson police confirmed Monday an investigation of inappropriate touching involving a substitute teacher at a middle school where an instructor was previously arrested.

The police department confirmed the investigation at Brown Junior High School but could not identify the teacher or give specific case details.

Police also related a lockdown order at the campus last Friday with the case. A parent of one of the alleged victims showed up at school after finding out about the allegations. The parent's demeanor prompted the lockdown, which was later lifted.

So far, no arrests were made from the latest case.

In March, the police department arrested Brown JHS teacher Jeffrey Schultz on counts of annoyance, molestation or indecency toward a minor under 18.

According to police, officers were called to the school on Feb. 9 to investigate reported inappropriate behavior between Shultz and three female students enrolled in his science class.

The victims, ages 13 to 14 years old, said he asked them to stay behind after class to speak to the in private. Shultz spoke to the girls inappropriately, causing them to feel uncomfortable and threatened, police said.

Shortly after the arrest, parents expressed outrage over the behavior.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.