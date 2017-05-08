1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Las Veg - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

Posted:
Four people were injured in a crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Durango Drive on May 8, 2017. (LVACS.) Four people were injured in a crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Durango Drive on May 8, 2017. (LVACS.)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a critical injury crash Monday.

The incident occurred just after 12 p.m. near Durango Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

Police said the wreck involved three vehicles.

Four people were taken to University Medical Center for treatment, police said. At least one person was in critical condition.

Traffic restrictions are in place. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

