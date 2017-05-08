Nevada ranks among worst states for working moms

Nevada ranked near the bottom of U.S. states when it comes to benefiting working moms.

In a WalletHub analysis, the Silver State placed 49th out of 50 states and District of Columbia for working mothers. Among factors for the ranking include access to child care, professional opportunities for mothers, and work-life balance.

In a breakdown, Nevada is in the top three in terms of highest child-care costs.

Other specific factors for the ranking include daycare quality, pediatricians per capita, school system quality, gender pay gap, median women's salary, female unemployment rate, parental-leave policy, and the average length of a woman's workweek.

According to WalletHub, women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce. More than 70 percent of mothers with children younger than 18 years old are working. Further, women earn only 83 percent of what their male counterparts earn.

Only Alabama and Louisiana fared worse than Nevada in the ranking. The top 10 friendliest states for working moms were Vermont, Minnesota, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New York, and Illinois.

You can view the full list and methodology here.

