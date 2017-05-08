Jury to be picked in Vegas doctor patient drugging-sex trial

Jury selection is set to begin for the trial of a suspended Las Vegas doctor accused of drugging patients and videotaping himself having sex with them.

Binh Minh "Ben" Chung has been jailed for almost two years on $1 million bail after his arrest on multiple felony charges that could get him up to life in prison, including the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Chung is 43. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney, Christopher Oram, says he doesn't want to outline his defense until trial.

Attorneys expect it will take several days to seat a jury.

Chung's medical license was suspended following his arrest in June 2015.

Court documents allege that he used the tranquilizer Ketamine or a similar drug to sedate alleged victims.

