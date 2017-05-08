Nevada Senate launches review of alleged sex harassment

The spokesman for Nevada's Senate Democratic caucus says an independent investigator is looking into an allegation of sexual harassment lodged recently against Las Vegas Sen. Mark Manendo.

Peter Koltak confirmed the Legislature has retained an independent investigator but declined to provide details about the allegation.

Manendo is a Democrat who has served in the Legislature for 23 years and is chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.

He did not respond to text and email messages seeking comment. A phone message left Sunday at his office was not immediately returned.

Manendo was accused of sexually harassing interns during the 2003 legislative session.

An independent review found no evidence of wrongdoing.

He denied any intentional harassment at the time and apologized repeatedly.

