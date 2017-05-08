Substation fire causes power outage in south Las Vegas

Flames erupt from a substation near Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue on May 8, 2017. (Amancio Avellaneda/Facebook)

More than 4,200 NV Energy customers were without power Monday after a fire at a substation.

The outage was reported at about 5:40 a.m. in the area of Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

NV Energy confirmed the cause of the outage was due to a fire at a substation in the area.

South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa was also impacted by the outage.

According to NV Energy's website, power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

Further details on the fire were not immediately released.

