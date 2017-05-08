Vegas-area foster child court advocates adding 19 volunteers - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas-area foster child court advocates adding 19 volunteers

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Family Court officials in Las Vegas are adding volunteer counselors to stand beside and speak for abused and neglected children.

Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price says 19 adults will be sworn in Monday to the local Court Appointed Special Advocates program.

Price says that will bring to 324 the number of CASA volunteers advocating for about 740 children in and around Las Vegas. Many are in foster care.

Officials say court proceedings can be intimidating for the 3,200 children involved in the system through no fault of their own.

Last year, almost 1,000 children had a CASA volunteer help them navigate court, school and the challenges of home life.

Family Court Judge Frank Sullivan says the goal is to have a CASA volunteer for every child in foster care.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

