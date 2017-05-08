Woman says bullet from officer-involved shooting hit child’s bedroom

A Valley woman said several bullets from Saturday’s officer-involved shooting near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue hit her home.

“It was so scary,” a tearful Maria Armendariz said. She found one bullet hole inside her 9-year-old daughter’s bedroom closet.

“I was scared and terrified at the same time,” said Danna Armendariz, Maria’s daughter.

Armendariz showed FOX5 the bullet hole in her daughter's closet. Two other apparent bullet holes were visible on the outside of the home.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a security guard for the community said a man was agitated and was attacking him with what he described as a shovel.

Armendariz said the suspect was her new neighbor.

“He moved to the house last Thursday,” Armendariz said of the suspect. “He is crazy. He’s drunk and smoking weed. [I can] smell the odor from my house.”

Police said responding officers contacted the suspect, who was armed with a small hand ax and a larger pickaxe, but the man did not follow orders to drop the weapons.

An officer then fired rounds from a handgun and another fired rounds from a less than lethal shotgun at the attacker, according to Metro, as he was not following their commands.

Authorities said the man was struck by the gunfire and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Armendariz said she has lived at her home with her family for six years and never had a problem.

“I just can’t believe it,” Armendariz said. “It’s too scary for me.”

This incident was Metro's fifth officer-involved shooting investigation for 2017.

