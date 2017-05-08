Suspect in Vegas one-punch death of father arrested

James Beach is accused of using one punch to murder a father of five children. (LVMPD)

A man accused of using one punch to kill a father of five children on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas was arrested Sunday.

James Beach, 27, also known as James Michael Garcia, faces one count of open murder. He will make an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

Luis Campos, 45, whose family lives in Victorville, California, was assaulted about 1:30 a.m. on April 30 when a man approached Campos and sucker-punched him in the 500 block of Fremont Street, according to Las Vegas Metro police. On May 4, Campos died from his injuries.

A second man who was apparently involved in the incident was interviewed by police and is no longer being sought by detectives.

