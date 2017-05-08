Suspect arrested in one-punch death

James Beach is accused of using one punch to murder a father of five children. (LVMPD)

A man accused of using one punch to murder a father of five children was arrested Sunday by Metro Police.

James Beach, 27, also known as James Michael Garcia, faces one count of open murder. He will make an appearance in Las Vegas

Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

Luis Campos, 45, whose family lives in Victorville, was assaulted about 1:30 a.m. April 30 when a man approached Campos and sucker-punched him in the 500 block of Fremont Street, according to Metro Police.On May 4, Campos died from his injuries.

A second man who was with Beach and was involved in the incident has been interviewed by police, and is no longer being sought by detectives.