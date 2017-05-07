Man dies in possible drowning at Lake Mead

Authorities are investigating a man's death Saturday afternoon at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials said the communications center at Lake Mead received a call of a distressed person in the water near Sail Beach at 12:37 p.m.

Rangers responded, along with emergency crews, and they were able to locate the person within minutes according to the National Park Service.

However, the 22-year-old could not be revived with CPR and was pronounced deceased at 1:47 p.m by medical personnel.

Officials are calling the man's death a possible drowning, as the official cause of death is pending with the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Lake Mead National Park Service representative reports the incident remains under investigation and is not connected to the missing person.

