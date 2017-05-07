Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Mead - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Mead

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX5) (File/FOX5)
LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -

Authorities are investigating a man's death Saturday afternoon at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials said the communications center at Lake Mead received a call of a distressed person in the water near Sail Beach at 12:37 p.m.

Rangers responded, along with emergency crews, and they were able to locate the person within minutes according to the National Park Service.

However, the 22-year-old could not be revived with CPR and was pronounced deceased at 1:47 p.m by medical personnel.

Sunday, the Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Dylan Robbins and ruled his death an accidental drowning

Lake Mead National Park Service representative reports the incident remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:04:53 GMT
    NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

  • 'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:36:54 GMT
    (Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)(Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

  • One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:00:53 GMT
    Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.