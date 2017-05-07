Police shoot, kill man armed with axes in northeast Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police shoot, kill man armed with axes in northeast Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Metro police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on May 6, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Metro police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on May 6, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved two of their own officers in the northeast part of town Saturday night.

Authorities were notified of a disturbance reported in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, just after 11 p.m.

 According to police, a security guard for the community indicated a man was agitated and was attacking him with what he described as a shovel.

Arriving officers said they made contact with the suspect, who was armed with a small hand axe and a larger pickaxe, but the man did not comply with the orders given to drop the weapons.

An officer then fired rounds from a handgun and another fired rounds from a less than lethal shotgun at the attacker, according to Metro, as he was not following their commands. 

Authorities said the man was struck by the gunfire and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

This incident was Metro's fifth officer-involved shooting investigation for 2017.

The identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours according to department policy and the Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased once family has been notified.

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:04:53 GMT
    NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

  • 'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:36:54 GMT
    (Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)(Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

  • One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:00:53 GMT
    Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.