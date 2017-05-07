Police shoot, kill man armed with axes in northeast Las Vegas

Metro police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on May 6, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved two of their own officers in the northeast part of town Saturday night.

Authorities were notified of a disturbance reported in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, just after 11 p.m.

According to police, a security guard for the community indicated a man was agitated and was attacking him with what he described as a shovel.

Arriving officers said they made contact with the suspect, who was armed with a small hand axe and a larger pickaxe, but the man did not comply with the orders given to drop the weapons.

An officer then fired rounds from a handgun and another fired rounds from a less than lethal shotgun at the attacker, according to Metro, as he was not following their commands.

Authorities said the man was struck by the gunfire and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

This incident was Metro's fifth officer-involved shooting investigation for 2017.

The identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours according to department policy and the Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased once family has been notified.

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.