1 dead in Hilton Grand Vacation hotel shooting

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LVMPD responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at the Hilton Grand Hotel on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Strip resort property Saturday night. 

According to Lt. Calhoun, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hilton Grand Vacations Club.  

Two victims were shot by an unknown suspect. One of the victims was transported to the University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased. 

The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time. 

Detectives are investigating the scene and will hold a media briefing shortly.

