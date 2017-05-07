1 dead in Hilton Grand Vacation hotel shooting

LVMPD responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at the Hilton Grand Hotel on the Strip (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Strip resort property Saturday night.

According to Lt. Calhoun, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Two victims were shot by an unknown suspect. One of the victims was transported to the University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Detectives are investigating the scene and will hold a media briefing shortly.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.