Female inmate walks away from Jean Conservation Camp

Authorities are searching for a female inmate that walked away from the Jean Conservation Camp 15 miles south of Las Vegas on Friday.

Marilyn Scott, the 39-year-old inmate, left the camp at approximately 11 p.m. on May 5. She is serving 12 to 60 months for conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Scott has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 150 lbs and is 5'5" tall. She has a tattoo of the name "Julia" on her right wrist as well as a sun and the moon on her upper back.

If you have seen Scott or have information leading to her whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or contact police.

