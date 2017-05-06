Search underway for missing man at Lake Mead

An undated photo of Wilmer Dante Morales who went missing May 5, 2017 at Lake Mead (Lake Mead/FOX5).

The National Park Service rangers and Nevada Department of Wildlife are searching for a missing young man in the Lake Mead Marina area.

According to the Park Service, friends of 22-year-old Wilmer Dante Morales placed a call to park rangers around 4:30 p.m. on May 5 to report him missing. Morales was last seen wearing dark blue swimming trunks. Park service received information that he may have gone into the water to retrieve a raft.

Morales weighs about 150-160 lbs., is 5'11" tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are conducting multiple searches by remote operated underwater vehicles, air and boat. If you have any information leading to Morales whereabouts, contact the Lake Mead Recreational Area Dispatch at 702-293-8998.

