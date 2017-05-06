Officer suffers minor injuries in southwest Valley crash

LVMPD investigates a Metro involved crash at the intersection of Pecos and Robindale (LVACS/FOX5).

A Las Vegas Metro officer sustained minor injuries in a southwest Valley crash Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Pecos and Robindale Roads at 1:25 p.m. According to Lt. Carlos Hank, the two-car crash involved an unmarked Metro patrol vehicle.

The officer driving the unmarked vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The second driver was treated at the scene of the crash.

Officers urge commuters to avoid the area while the Traffic Bureau completes its investigation.

No further details were available at this time.

