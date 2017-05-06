Down power pole causes outage near Sahara, Valley View

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

NV Energy customers lost power Saturday afternoon in the central part of the Las Vegas when a pole went down.

The power company reported that a pole and wires went down in the area of Sahara Avenue and Richfield Boulevard, east of Valley View Blvd., at about 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue confirmed the situation and said crews also responded to the scene.

E5 responding area of W Sahara Ave & Richfield Blvd, reported wires down/pwr off in area, @NVEnergy has been notified, E5 confirms. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 6, 2017

NV Energy reported almost 2,000 customers were affected in the incident.

The company's website estimated the power to be off in the area for a few hours while crews worked to restore power to the community.

Windy conditions also expected for most of the day Saturday.

