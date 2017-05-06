Down power pole causes outage near Sahara, Valley View - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Down power pole causes outage near Sahara, Valley View

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
NV Energy customers lost power Saturday afternoon in the central part of the Las Vegas when a pole went down.  

The power company reported that a pole and wires went down in the area of Sahara Avenue and Richfield Boulevard, east of Valley View Blvd., at about 12:30 p.m. 

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue confirmed the situation and said crews also responded to the scene. 

NV Energy reported almost 2,000 customers were affected in the incident.

The company's website estimated the power to be off in the area for a few hours while crews worked to restore power to the community.   

Windy conditions also expected for most of the day Saturday.

