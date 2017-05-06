Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.  

Troopers responded to reports of a reckless driver that ultimately turned into a vehicle accident call on I-15 at the Lamb Boulevard exit at about 3:45 a.m.

NHP said the crash occurred when a Honda was struck by a semi-truck when the vehicle was traveling against traffic in the northbound travel lanes on the highway.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities, with the truck driver not sustaining any major injuries.

NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the semi-truck was hauling strawberries from California to New Jersey before the accident.  

Northbound traffic was diverted on the highway before the scene of the crash, that was first reported to involve two semi-trucks. 

The Nevada Highway Patrol updated the situation that the accident was between the Honda and one semi-truck, with alternate routes suggested.

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation. 

