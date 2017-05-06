Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

Troopers respond to fatal crash on Interstate 15 on May 6, 2017. (NHP/Twitter)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

Troopers responded to reports of a reckless driver that ultimately turned into a vehicle accident call on I-15 at the Lamb Boulevard exit at about 3:45 a.m.

NHP said the crash occurred when a Honda was struck by a semi-truck when the vehicle was traveling against traffic in the northbound travel lanes on the highway.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities, with the truck driver not sustaining any major injuries.

NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the semi-truck was hauling strawberries from California to New Jersey before the accident.

Northbound traffic was diverted on the highway before the scene of the crash, that was first reported to involve two semi-trucks.

#TrafficAlert I15NB at Lamb, vehicle vs 2 semi's. All NB lanes blocked, traffic diverted of at NB Lamb. Use alternate routes. Expect Delays pic.twitter.com/2mQAmgJSNQ — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 6, 2017

The Nevada Highway Patrol updated the situation that the accident was between the Honda and one semi-truck, with alternate routes suggested.

#update head on crash on I15 was car vs 1 Semi, media stage at the top of the Lamb NB on ramp, PIO on scene #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 6, 2017

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.