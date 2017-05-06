Experts break down how to pick the winning Kentucky Derby horse

For many the Kentucky Derby is nothing more than mint juleps, oversized hats and bow ties, but in the Las Vegas Valley, it’s another day at the office.

Sunset Station Casino's Sportsbook was the place to be Friday night, for those looking for a leg up on the Kentucky Derby.

"We just try and give out as much information as we can to help the guys on that side of the room. So hopefully, when the race is over tomorrow, they're in line cashing the ticket," Sunset Station Casino Sportsbook Director, Chuck Esposito said.

Speaking at the derby seminar was racing columnists and seminar expert, Steve Davidowitz, a handicapper who has successfully called two of the last three Derby winners.

"Right now Irish War Cry is my pick to win the race. McCracken is a good upset possibility," Davidowitz said.

It's strong opinion in the sportsbook, but not the only one.

"I like Always Dreaming," one gambler said.

"A lot of the big farms are not going to be in it. If you're ever going to have a good shot at a place or a win long shot, (Saturday) is going to be a derby race like no other," Sam Smith, a local bettor on the race said.

The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses in the race and experts said that it's one of the most wide open fields in recent memory.

Davidowitz gave some advice for picking a winner.

"Well, if they're able to read the racing form at least, those are the things I would suggest," he said.

But for the casual fan, who doesn't want to study on Friday night: "I would say go with a name that strikes your fancy."

It’s the biggest racing betting day of the year, one that rivals the action taken for the Super Bowl.

"The more the merrier. The more the merrier, it's always fluctuating as bets are made so as you go along. Favorites can be long shots and vice versa.”

