Another valley school closes to prevent spread of stomach virus

Imagine Schools at Mountain View announced it would close May 8 and 9 after many students have come down with a stomach illness.

The school said it contacted Southern Nevada Health District and determined students and staff may have been exposed to the Norovirus between April 21 and May 5.

Students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade have been affected. Symptoms can last up to 48 hours, a school said in a letter to parents. It recommended anyone with the illness to stay home until 48 hours after the symptoms go away.

On May 8 and 9, the school said it will sanitize the building.

