Man tries to fight fire with hose, badly burned near Torrey Pines and Alta

A man was badly burned in a fire near Alta and Torrey Pines on May 5, 2017. (LVFR)

A man was badly burned in a house fire near Alta and Torrey Pines Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The man was found with burns on his legs and feet and was transported to the trauma unit at University Medical Center, LVFR said.

Flames came from the backyard of the home in the 300 block of South Crestline Drive, where a shed and electrical wires were down. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from entering the home.

It destroyed a shed, a wood fence and burned the back of the home.

According to a release, a neighbor noticed the fire first, and woke the man inside the home from a nap. The man tried fighting the fire with a garden hose, and then the neighbor said heard a loud pop in the backyard and then the man screaming. He saw the man was burned and helped him to the street. Firefighters said the cause is still under investigation

LVFR reminded people that during a fire, they need to evacuate as soon as possible to avoid getting burned and let firefighters put fires out.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.