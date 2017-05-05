Metro searching for double-bank robbery suspect who ran off from stolen car

Metro police asked for the public's help to find a bank robbery suspect who fled from a stolen car this week.

On Tuesday, the man "presented" a note, showed a handgun tucked in his waistband and took "an undisclosed amount of money" from a bank on the 2800 block of East Desert Inn Road, according to police. The man fled in a gold Toyota Camry.

On Wednesday, the same man robbed another bank on the 2700 block of West Sahara Avenue using the same method, and leaving in the same car, police said. He then crashed the car into a wall and fled on foot. Police recovered the car and found that it had been reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3591.

