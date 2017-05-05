Shirtless man sought after carjacking in front of Stratosphere - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Shirtless man sought after carjacking in front of Stratosphere

A search was underway Friday for a shirtless man who, police say, punched a motorist in front of the Stratosphere hotel-casino and took off in the victim's vehicle.

Las Vegas Metro police said a call of the incident came in at 1:25 p.m. just north of the Las Vegas Strip.

A person approached a minivan on foot, pulled the driver out of the vehicle, and punched him, according to police.

Police said the assailant jumped in the van and drove off, crashing just down the street. The person ditched the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Police were unable to locate the person. They described him as a white male with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap as well as wearing no top. He had pants on, police said.

