Las Vegas father surrenders to police in infant's death from August

A Las Vegas father surrendered to police on Wednesday in connection to an infant's death from last August.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a murder warrant was issued for Assuan Martinez, 33. Findings of an investigation in an August 5, 2016, death of an infant identified the father as the suspect in the child's death.

Just two days before the death, the child was transported from a west Las Vegas Valley home to Summerlin Pediatrics Hospital. He was then taken to University Medical Center Trauma.

Medical personnel notified Metro's Abuse and Neglect Section when they observed injuries that were described as abusive, police said. The child succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Martinez was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Police were looking for additional information in the case. They urged anyone with knowledge to contact Metro's Abuse and Neglect Section at 702-828-3364 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

