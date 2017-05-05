Bishop Gorman coach's ex-girlfriend retracts domestic abuse claim

A Nevada woman says she fabricated a story of domestic abuse against her ex-boyfriend.

Kenny Sanchez, football coach at Bishop Gorman high school, still faces charges of domestic battery, though. He is scheduled to stand trial on May 30.

Sanchez is accused of assaulting Brooke Stewart on Christmas morning when he had been picking up their son as part of a new custody agreement. Stewart had told police that Sanchez came to her house, grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face.

Sanchez had been arrested in April for failing to show up to his court date in February. But now, Stewart says she had lied about the abuse.

She has signed an affidavit telling prosecutors Sanchez had not hit her. But prosecutor Lisa Luzaich says she will continue pursuing the case.

