Police seek 2 after fatal beating outside downtown Vegas bar

One person died and 16 others were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday.More >
One person died and 16 others were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday.More >
A man was arrested Wednesday in the Dec. death of a 10-month-old baby in North Las Vegas.More >
A man was arrested Wednesday in the Dec. death of a 10-month-old baby in North Las Vegas.More >
Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their adoption by an Ohio couple with five biological children.More >
Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their adoption by an Ohio couple with five biological children.More >
A man and a woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas were identified Thursday.More >
A man and a woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas were identified Thursday.More >
An Oklahoma City school bus driver is being praised for her calm response to a rollover crash that happened right in front of her and the children she was transporting.More >
An Oklahoma City school bus driver is being praised for her calm response to a rollover crash that happened right in front of her and the children she was transporting.More >
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.More >
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.More >
Do you get paid for overtime work? The House of Representatives just passed a bill you may want to know about.More >
Do you get paid for overtime work? The House of Representatives just passed a bill you may want to know about.More >
A teen arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly shooting on an RTC bus last December was recognized by Nevada youth camp counselors who supervised him a year earlier.More >
A teen arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly shooting on an RTC bus last December was recognized by Nevada youth camp counselors who supervised him a year earlier.More >