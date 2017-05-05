Police seek 2 after fatal beating outside downtown Vegas bar

Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)

Police asked for the public's help in locating two men who may have beaten a man to death on Fremont Street early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Fremont Street, finding an unconscious man on the sidewalk, suffering from a head injury. He was taken to UMC Trauma with a life-threatening injury, police said.

According to police, he had been standing in line to enter a nightclub when he was approached by two males. An argument began and a suspect punched the victim and both males ran away.

On Thursday, the victim died from his injuries. Police said the suspects ran east on Fremont Street and turned left on Sixth Street.

Police released video of the suspects escaping the scene. Anyone with information the suspects or this case is asked to contact police at -702-828-3521.

