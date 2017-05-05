Man fatally punched on Fremont Street identified as California visitor

Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)

Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Luis Campos, 45, of La Puente, California. His cause and manner of death remained pending.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were called to the 500 block of Fremont Street early Sunday morning to find an unconscious man on the sidewalk, suffering from a head injury. He was taken to University Medical Center with a life-threatening injury, police said.

According to police, he had been standing in line to enter a bar when he was approached by two males. An argument began and a suspect punched the victim. Both males then ran away.

On Thursday, the victim died from his injuries. Police said the suspects ran east on Fremont Street and turned left on Sixth Street.

Police released video of the suspects escaping the scene. Anyone with information the suspects or this case is asked to contact police at -702-828-3521.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.