The Howard Hughes Corp. buys other half of Las Vegas 51s, now sole owners

The Las Vegas 51s minor league baseball team now has a single owner. The Howard Hughes Corporation purchased the remaining 50 percent of the organization for $16.4 million on March 1 and announced the deal in their earnings report this week.

Kevin Orrock, president of Summerlin, said he plans to move the team to Summerlin in the future.

The team currently plays at the 35-year-old Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas.

