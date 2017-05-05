Family of child with critical injuries from bus crash 'stays strong'

One person died and 16 others were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to police, nearly 40 students were on board at the time of the crash. Of those students, 14 were sent to local hospitals, as well as the bus driver.

Priscilla Gomez, 10, who was in the other vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries.

“Right now she's getting worse but our prayers are with her hoping she is going to be OK,” Eric Castillo, uncle of Priscilla Gomez, said.

Gomez, was in the passenger seat when her grandmother Maria Castillo drove through a red light, according to police. Castillo, 70, didn't survive the crash.

“She was taking them to school,” Gomez's other uncle Americo Castillo said. “It's what she always did. She liked taking (Priscilla) to school."

“It’s pretty horrible,” Castillo said. “We have to not focus on (the crash) and stay strong for Priscilla and my sister. It's difficult.”

