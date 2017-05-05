Family: Girl, 10, critical, but stable after CCSD bus crash

The family of a girl who was critically injured in a crash with a school bus said Friday she is stable but remains in a medically-induced coma.

Priscilla Gomez, 10, was inside a car that was driven by her grandmother when it crashed with a Clark County school bus Thursday near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Gomez' grandmother, Maria Castillo, died as a result of the wreck.

Gomez was taken to University Medical Center. On Friday, family members said there hasn't been any more bleeding in her brain. They hoped to be able to talk to her in four to five days.

Hours after she was admitted, the family saw her condition going south.

“Right now, she's getting worse, but our prayers are with her, hoping she is going to be OK,” said Eric Castillo, uncle of Priscilla Gomez.

Police said Gomez, was in the passenger seat when Maria Castillo drove through a red light.

“She was taking them to school,” said Americo Castillo, another one of Gomez' uncles. “It's what she always did. She liked taking (Priscilla) to school."

“It’s pretty horrible,” said Americo Castillo. "We have to not focus on (the crash) and stay strong for Priscilla and my sister. It's difficult.”

According to police, nearly 40 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Of those students, 14 were sent to local hospitals, as well as the bus driver.

