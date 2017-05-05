UNLV adds to Athletics Hall of Fame

The stars were out Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center, but the red carpet was replaced with the scarlet and gray. UNLV hosted its fourteenth Athletics Hall of Fame, hosted by FOX5 Sports Director, Kevin Bolinger.

Six Rebel sports were represented including a head coach, a distinguished contributor and the 2003 UNLV baseball team. The late Rich Abajian earned the Silver Rebel Award for his contributions to UNLV athletics.

Former Rebel football players Jamaal Brimmer and Durango High School standout Tony Terrell entered the UNLV hall. Also, getting the call was former Runnin’ Rebel Mark Wade, Lady Rebel Gwynn Hobbs, Ryder Cup Champion, Ryan Moore, the winningest softball head coach, Shan McDonald and baseball player and current Henderson police officer, Eric Nielsen.

“So much of this program and this university had to do with where I am today and the success I have. I feel like I just graduated a few years ago, I can't believe it's been ten years, 11 years, whatever it has been at this point,” Moore said.

