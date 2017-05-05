Metro seeks help identifying suspect in homeless camp homicide

One person is dead from a gunshot wound near Owens and Pecos. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a homeless camp shooting that left one man dead from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Officers identified the suspect as a Hispanic Male adult, 5'7" tall, weighing in at 140 lbs. He has dark slicked back hair, a clean-shaven face, who was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and blue jeans. The man was also seen riding a white BMX type bicycle.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a homeless camp near a wash area on East Owens Avenue and Stevens Street at 8:20 p.m., according to Metro police.

On arrival officers located a Hispanic man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared the man deceased at the scene.

People were heard arguing before four to five gunshots were fired, police said. The victim's body was found on a bike trail.

