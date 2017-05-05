1 dead from gunshot wound near Owens and Pecos, Owens shut down nearby

One person is dead from a gunshot wound near Owens and Pecos. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

One person is dead from a gunshot wound to the "upper torso" near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos, according to Metro police.

Police shut down Owens near Stevens Street during the investigation. The shooting was reported at 8:20 p.m., according to police.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.