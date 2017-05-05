1 dead from gunshot wound near Owens and Pecos, no arrests made - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 dead from gunshot wound near Owens and Pecos, no arrests made

One man is dead from a gunshot wound to the head near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos, according to Metro police.

Police shut down Owens near Stevens Street during the investigation. The shooting was reported at 8:20 p.m., according to police.

The suspect got away on a BMX bike, according to police. He's described as a man wearing a black and white polo with slicked-back black hair.

People were heard arguing before four to five gunshots were fired, police said. The victim's body was found on a bike trail.

