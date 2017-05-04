Family's 'bad feeling' stops kids from getting on bus involved in deadly crash

Photos from the scene show a school bus on its side after a crash on May 4, 2017. (FOX5 source)

For whatever lucky reason, one of the buses to Bailey Middle School on Thursday morning was missing a few students.

Some students missed the bus. Others missed class entirely. At least one family said they just had a "bad feeling."

"You know how the back of your hair stands up, and you think you feel something or hear something behind you? That's what I felt," parent Andre Mosley said. "It felt like something dangerous."

Based solely on that bad feeling, David Lopez and Helen Lopez got a ride to school. Even the kids admit they felt uneasy, but they said they didn't expect a deadly crash on the bus they were supposed to take.

"I've had a bad feeling about that bus ever since I've moved here," David Lopez said. "When I saw (the news) out here I was just very shocked!"

The family admits they never had a concrete reason for avoiding the bus that day. It might not have made sense, but they were right.

"Yeah. I'm just shaken a bit," Helen Lopez said. "I saw on Instagram someone got their hand severely damaged or their neck was broken."

"I believe there's a higher power. Something. There's got to be something," Mosley said. "I'm not religious, but I'm spiritual and I believe something was telling me ... just don't do it."

Admittedly, a lot of kids made light of the situation on Thursday. Others realized the severity of the situation and felt bad for their friends who weren't able to make it to class.

"Most of the kids here don't take it seriously, but the kids that were victim to the bus crash were probably pretty hurt from that," David Lopez said. "That's pretty unfortunate for them to have to go through that."

