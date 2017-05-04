After alleged sex in fire station, new rules implemented

Thursday at Fire station 1, Chief William McDonald held a press conference, but it wasn't about fighting fires.

"There are rules that forbid sexual activity while on duty," he said.

McDonald's words came after the arrest of Captain Richard Loughry, who was accused of paying a 15-year-old for sex. Police said their sexual escapade happened at the fire station.

"Any individual's actions due to poor decision making, does not represent all of our members," Eric Littmann the president of the International Association of Fire fighters Local 1285, said.

In the wake of the Loughry's arrest new rules will be implemented including:

Stricter visitor policies

The fire station will be adding new cameras to monitor every entrance to the fire station

They'll also be readdressing conduct with firefighters

Adding new training on professional conduct

During the press conference, Chief McDonald admitted that Loughry is not the first firefighter to be arrested for sex.

"I've been here since 2013, and we did have one isolated incident in the past," the chief said.

The chief was asked why no changes were made then, and he replied it was a "budgetary reason."

Chief McDonald said the investigation into Captain Loughry will take months, but that results won't be released to the public.

