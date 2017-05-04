PD: City Marshal finds abandoned infant downtown, child transpor - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: City Marshal finds abandoned infant downtown, child transported to UMC

A Las Vegas city marshal found an abandoned infant at Fremont and Main Streets Thursday, according to Metro police.

Police said the child was transported to University Medical Center and abuse detectives responded.

Temperatures in that area reached 99 degrees Thursday.

