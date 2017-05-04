Child hospitalized, parent arrested in downtown Las Vegas

Police said a city marshal responded to a call of an abandoned child next to the shuttered Las Vegas Club in downtown Las Vegas on May 4, 2017. (FOX5 FILE)

A child who was originally reported as abandoned in downtown Las Vegas was actually in the care of a person other than her parent, Metro police said Friday.

Jace Radke, a spokesman for the City of Las Vegas, said Thursday a city marshal received a call of an abandoned baby on Fremont Street next to the shuttered Las Vegas Club casino. Las Vegas Metro police added the child was transported to University Medical Center Pediatrics for serious sunburn.

Officer Laura Meltzer, of Metro, elaborated Friday the child and her parent were previously contacted by the city marshal before Thursday's call.

At about 3:30 p.m., the city marshal made contact again with the same child who was in the custody of a friend of the mother, Meltzer said. The child's mother returned to her daughter as the city marshal was visiting with the child and the friend.

The child was then transported to UMC. Metro's Abuse and Neglect Section investigators were also informed of the call, and Child Protective Services took custody of the child at the hospital.

Police noted the girl's mother was arrested for unrelated warrants. The city marshal, which is leading the investigation, did not immediately confirm the charges related to the child's injuries.

