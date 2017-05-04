Metro officers to be honored with 'Survivor Plaques'

Three Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers are to be honored at a ceremony for acting quickly in dangerous situations.

Officers Lukas Ferris, Bryan Loy and Rodolfo Gil are set to receive the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial Survivor Plaque at a ceremony in Reno Friday.

According to Metro, Loy and Ferris will get their Survivor Plaques for an incident that happened on April 11 of last year. They were "rendering aid" to a gunshot victim on South Las Vegas Boulevard when the shooting suspect returned, took off and the officers chased the suspect. When the suspect ran toward the officers and ignored commands, the suspect fired at the officers who then returned fire, until the suspect was stopped.

Gil is set to receive his plaque for pursuing a suspect who "rammed into CCSD officers."

"The James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial is held the day after the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, May 4, on the Capitol Mall in Carson City," Metro said.