Homicide detectives probing death east of Vegas Strip

Do you get paid for overtime work? The House of Representatives just passed a bill you may want to know about.
A teen arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly shooting on an RTC bus last December was recognized by Nevada youth camp counselors who supervised him a year earlier.
A California homeowner snapped a photo of himself pointing a gun at three teenagers accused of trying to break into his house.
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Cheyenne Avenue Tuesday night, police said.
A former Las Vegas stripper who ran a drug trafficking ring that stretched from Washington to North Dakota has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.
Las Vegas Metro police homicide detectives were called to Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday after a body was reportedly found underneath concrete.
WAIT! DON'T CLICK THAT LINK!
Three teenage girls are facing homicide charges after they allegedly robbed a man and dragged him with a car, resulting in his death.
It looks like $20 can go a long way in the Entertainment Capital of the World.
"13 Reasons Why" is a popular Netflix series that centers around a teen girl who takes her life, and leaves 13 tapes behind blaming her peers for her suicide.
