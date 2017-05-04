Homicide detectives probing death east of Vegas Strip

Homicide detectives are seeking leads in connection to the death of a man who was found unresponsive at an apartment complex east of the Las Vegas Strip last week.

Las Vegas Metro police said detectives were informed of a patient who was taken to Sunrise Hospital on April 25. The man sustained head injuries and was not expected to survive. Police were informed two days later that he died.

Citing an investigation, police said the man may have gotten into an altercation before he was found in the parking lot of the complex in the 3700 block of Swenson Street.

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

