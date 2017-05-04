Man accused of killing person with hammer in downtown Vegas

A man faces a murder charge, accused of fatally hitting another person in the head with a hammer in downtown Las Vegas late last week.

Las Vegas Metro police said Ronald Davis, 50, was taken into custody on Friday after officers responded to a battery call near 13th Street and Carson Avenue. Officers found two men who sustained apparent injuries to their heads.

One of the victims was taken to Sunrise Hospital while the other was transported to University Medical Center.

Amid the investigation, police arrested Davis as the suspect in the case. They said the two victims were sitting on discarded furniture when they got into an altercation with another person. The victims were then struck in the head by a hammer, police said.

Davis was booked into Clark County Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. Police also booked him on two warrants for domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery.

Police were informed on Sunday that one of the victims died as a result of the battery. His identity and cause of death remained pending.

