Nevada delegation splits along party line on GOP health bill

Nevada's one Republican congressional representative has voted in favor of a measure to overhaul federal health laws.

The state's three Democratic House members opposed the bill that narrowly passed on Thursday, saying it would boot millions off insurance rolls and give tax cuts to the wealthy.

Rep. Mark Amodei said in a statement that state and federal health officials have convinced him the plan would not immediately kick Nevadans off of Medicaid or result in state budget deficits.

Amodei says he expects the Senate to carry on what he calls a raucous discussion.

He opposed previous versions that would have made deeper cuts to federal subsidies and has said he was disappointed in its lack of public vetting.

Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said Thursday they do not support the bill.

