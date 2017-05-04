CCSD addresses school bus safety after deadly crash

Maria Castillo was killed in a crash with a school bus on May 4, 2017, according to her family.

One of the vehicles involved in a critical injury crash at Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on May 4, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Photo from the scene shows a school bus on its side after a crash on May 4, 2017. (FOX5 source)

Clark County School District officials addressed Friday the current state of the district's transportation offerings after a school bus crash left a Valley grandmother dead and injured 16 other children.

CCSD Director of Transportation Shannon Evans and district police Capt. Ken Young addressed the media.

The crash involved a school bus that was heading to Bailey Middle School at about 8:30 a.m. According to police, the bus struck a 2000 Ford Taurus at the intersection located in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police said the bus was heading south on Nellis crossing Carey with a green light, when the Ford, heading east on Carey, ran a red light, hitting the school bus on its right side, crushing the driver's side of the car. The bus tipped clockwise and ran off the right side of the road, south of Carey, crashing through a chain-link fence, and landing on its left side. Children on the bus got out through the top hatches and the emergency rear door, according to police.

The crash resulted in the death of the female driver of the Taurus and critical injuries to the car's juvenile passenger.

According to her family, Maria Castillo, 70, was driving the Taurus. Her 10-year-old granddaughter, Priscilla Gomez, was also inside. The family said Maria was driving Priscilla to school.

University Medical Center officials confirmed children were sent to the pediatric emergency room of the hospital. They described injuries to all bus occupants as non-life threatening. Injuries ranged from head injuries, knee injuries, a tooth that went through a cheek, a broken arm and cuts.

"Everybody needs to embrace their loved ones because tomorrow's not promised to anybody at all," Tineysha Jones, a mom who had three children on the bus said. "The lady in the car, our prayers go out to her and her family too." "I actually was able to see one of the little girls that pulled my son out. It's just emotional for everybody."

"I was just so happy to see my babies. (My son) hopped over the fence, he was on the gurney, the police wouldn't let me talk to my babies so you can just imagine seeing your baby but not being able to touch him, see him, know what I mean? It was crazy," another mother said.

"I thought it was a dream or something. It was s nightmare, I didn't know if it was real. Everybody was crying, devastated, it was a lot," Tiawan, an eighth-grader who was on the bus said.

Priscilla Gomez's family set up a GoFundme page to help cover her medical expenses. To make a donation, click here.

The driver of the school bus, 40-year-old Dawn Rice, suffered moderate injuries. The bus carried about 36 kids ages 11 to 15.

FOX5 FACEBOOK LIVE COVERAGE:

CCSD released a statement from Bailey Middle School following the crash:

UPDATE regarding Bailey MS bus accident. pic.twitter.com/YzFpvV7zPZ — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) May 4, 2017

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.