1 killed, 16 children hurt in northeast Vegas crash involving bus

At least one person died and 16 children were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. involving a Clark County School District bus that was heading to Bailey Middle School.

Capt. Ken Young, of Clark County School District police, said 48 students were on board at the time of the crash. Of those students, 15 were sent to local hospitals. Another minor, who was in the other vehicle, sustained critical injuries.

University Medical Center officials confirmed 16 children were sent to the pediatric emergency room of the hospital, matching the number counted by police at the scene. They described injuries to all but one of the children were as non-life threatening.

Young added the other occupant in the other vehicle died. Police confirmed the driver died.

Police directed parents who believe their child was on the bus to reunite with them or obtain information at the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement at 2465 N. Nellis Blvd.

The intersection at Nellis and Carey was closed, as well as Nellis between Cheyenne Avenue and Carey. Police advised drivers to take Lamb Boulevard as an alternate.

CCSD released a statement from Bailey Middle School following the crash:

