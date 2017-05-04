Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 95 near Indian Springs

A motorcyclist died Thursday after a crash on northbound U.S. 95 near Indian Springs.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of Nevada Highway Patrol, reported to single-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 at mile marker 112 at 5:24 a.m.

The 45-year-old rider was flown from the scene to University Medical Center, where he died.

NHP is looking into whether speed or impairment was involved.

The northbound 95 was shut down for traffic for about an hour while an investigation took place.

